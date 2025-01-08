Priyanka Gandhi responds to ex-BJP MP Bidhuri’s remarks on her cheeks

Bidhuri had said he would make the roads of Kalkaji as smooth as Gandhi's cheeks if elected as an MLA. He is pitted against AAP leader and Delhi CM Atishi.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 8th January 2025 5:32 pm IST
'Roads as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi's…' BJP's Ramesh Bhiduri faces ire
BJP candidate for the Kalkaji constituency Ramesh Bidhuri (right) and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi (left)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, January 8, dubbed former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri‘s controversial reference to her cheeks as “ridiculous”, and said important issues should be discussed during the Delhi Assembly polls instead of such irrelevant matters.

He did not speak about his own cheeks, the Wayanad MP told reporters in a jibe at the BJP’s candidate from the Kalkaji assembly seat as she left after attending a parliamentary panel meeting.

It is a “ridiculous remark”, she said, adding that “all this is irrelevant”.

Also Read
Congress slams Ramesh Bidhuri over his remarks on Priyanka Gandhi, seeks apology

“Elections are taking place in Delhi. Important issues should be discussed,” she said.

Bidhuri had said he would make the roads of Kalkaji as smooth as Gandhi’s cheeks if elected as an MLA. He is pitted against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

He, later, expressed regret over his remarks, which had triggered a row.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 8th January 2025 5:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button