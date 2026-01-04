Priyanka Gandhi to head Congress screening committee for Assam polls

The elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are likely to be held in March-April this year.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th January 2026 2:03 pm IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi
Guwahati: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been appointed the chairperson of the screening committee for the selection of candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, a notification issued by the party said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal on Saturday night announced the formation of screening committees for the five states and Union territories going to polls in the first half of this year.

The four-member committees were formed for Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to finalise candidate lists to contest the forthcoming state elections, the statement said.

Vadra, AICC general secretary and parliamentarian, has been named the chairperson of the committee for the Assam unit of the Congress, which is looking to contest the elections in an alliance with other opposition parties.

Her close aides Imran Masood and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, both Lok Sabha MPs, along with Sirivella Prasad have been made the members of the Assam committee, the notification added.

Last month, Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Jatiya Dal-Asom (JDA) and Karbi Anglong-based All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) joined hands to fight the assembly elections from a common platform.

Presently, the ruling BJP‘s strength in the 126-member Assam Assembly is 64, while its allies AGP has nine MLAs, UPPL has seven and BPF has three members.

In the opposition camp, the Congress’ strength is 26, AIUDF has 15 members and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is an Independent legislator as well.

