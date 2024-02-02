Priyanka Gandhi to launch Rs 500 LPG cylinder scheme: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy stated that the Rs 500 LPG cylinder under the Mahalakshmi scheme promised by the Congress will be launched by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He made the statement during his address to women’s self-help groups at the Nagoba temple Darbar hall in Indravelli Mandal, Adilabad district.

But, he didn’t mention the date and time of the long-awaited scheme’s launch.

“We want women to live with self-respect in Indiramma rajyam. We will also soon launch the scheme delivering 200 units of electricity scheme for free…..The stitching works of school and hostel uniforms will be given to self-help groups instead of textile companies,” he said.

Criticizing former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for “neglecting” women’s self-help groups, he claimed that only former chief ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy and N Kiran Kumar Reddy had encouraged them.

Speaking on the free travel for women in TSRTC buses, Revanth remarked that attempts are being made to hamper the scheme and asked people “to teach them a lesson.”

In the recently concluded Praja Palana program held from December 28 to January 6, a total of 91.49 lakh women applied for subsidized LPG cylinders priced at Rs 500. Additionally, during the program, 92.23 lakh women applied for financial aid. Subsidized gas and financial assistance received the highest number of applications compared to other guarantees.

Applications were also received for 200 units of free electricity in Telangana.

The Congress government in Telangana has directed officials to prepare comprehensive plans for implementing schemes that offer Rs 500 LPG gas cylinders and free electricity up to 200 units.

The Finance department has been directed to make provisions in the budget for the implementation of two guarantees on Thursday, February 1.