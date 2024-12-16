Priyanka Gandhi turns heads with ‘Palestine’ inscribed bag in Parliament

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made headlines after entering the ongoing Parliament session carrying a tote bag emblazoned with the word “Palestine” in vibrant colours.

The tote bag featured not only the word Palestine but also included a symbol of a white dove, which symbolizes peace, along with a watermelon, which is trending on social media to express symbolic support for Palestine.

The gesture of solidarity comes amid the massive Israeli military offence in Gaza and other occupied territories which began on October 2023.

Parliamentarian Priyanka Gandhi has used this bag purposefully to show the support of the Palestinian people and the need to pay attention to the humanitarian consequences of ongoing hostile actions in the region.

Appeasement: BJP on Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘Palestine Bag’

Several BJP IT cells and right-wing pages began targeting Priyanka Gandhi for solidarity with Palestine. The X-users labelled her actions as “Muslim appeasement.”

While speaking to News agency IANS, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat stated, “The words ‘democracy’ and ‘system’ do not even exist in the dictionary of the Congress party and its leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Our country is known for its vastness and the history of its democracy. Their mindset raises serious questions”.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gulam Ali Khatana said, “People do such things for news. When they have been rejected by the people, they resort to such actions.”

Appreciation for Priyanka Gandhi

However, several people have expressed support and appreciation for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s bold action. The supporters highlighted her commitment to justice and humanitarian values, emphasizing that her actions reflect a compassionate stance towards those affected by violence.

“Only @priyankagandhi ji can do this Thank you, Priyanka Gandhi ji for standing in solidarity with Palestine. Your gesture of carrying a bag that reads Palestine’ is a powerful reminder of the importance of standing up for justice and peace”, wrote one user.

“@priyankagandhi shows her solidarity with Palestine by carrying a special bag in the Parliament symbolizing her SUPPORT, COMMITMENT, HUMANITY and PEACE. A bold initiative from the Gandhi sibling”.

Another user wrote, “Priyanka Gandhi carrying a ‘Palestine’ bag arrived at the Parliament. PVG is a fearless leader.”

Priyanka Gandhi speech

During a Rajya Sabha Constitution debate session, the newly-elected Congress MP from Wayanad delivered her first speech on Friday, December 13, where she highlighted the plight of religious minorities of India including Muslims.

In her impassioned speech, she claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unmoved over the incidents of violence in Sambhal, where at least five Muslims were shot dead allegedly by police firing, or by the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Also Read Constitution is not Sangh rule book: Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi

Priyanka Gandhi further said that PM Modi had not understood that the Constitution was not the Sangh’s rulebook. “It seems that Prime Minister Modi hasn’t understood that it is ‘Bharat ka Samvidhan,’ not Sangh ka Vidhan,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi said the Constitution has given the message of unity to the nation and accused the BJP-led government of pursuing divisive politics.