Priyanka, Nick spent months preparing LA home to welcome first child

Washington: Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have had babies on their minds for quite some time and hence they’ve been prepping their LA home accordingly.

The 29-year-old Jonas Brothers musician and the ‘Matrix Resurrections’ actor, who welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate on January 15, were already thinking of growing their family when they purchased their Encino, California mansion together in 2019, a source revealed to People magazine.

They shared, “When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Instagram)

The large property, which they picked up for USD 20 million, broke records for being the most expensive home ever sold in Encino, a suburban neighbourhood in the San Fernando Valley, as reported at the time.

As per People magazine, the source added that the pair, “spent months renovating the house,” after they moved in. “They wanted to make it more family-friendly,” they share.

The couple had made a surprise announcement about the arrival of their daughter on Instagram.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” Chopra Jonas and Jonas wrote in joint posts on their respective Instagram feeds.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during Billboard Music Awards (Instagram)

The pair had tied the knot in two glamorous ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in front of 225 guests in late 2018.

While the happy couple first wed in Jodhpur, they had two ceremonies over the course of five days, one Hindu and one Christian, to honour each of their cultures, which they blended during each celebration.