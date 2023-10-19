Priyanka Vadra talking about ‘family politics’ funniest thing, Kavitha hits back

Priyanka in a public rally on Wednesday at Mulugu slammed the KCR govt saying the people of Telangana dreamt that there will be social justice

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 19th October 2023 3:24 pm IST
MLC K Kavitha (File photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: Hitting back at the comment made by AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday said the Congress leader has no right to talk about “family politics”.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Speaking to reporters in Armoor, about 180 KM from here, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter cited the popular saying “People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones”, directing the comment at Priyanka and saying she must look within.

Also Read
Rahul Gandhi need not worry about Telangana people: BRS’s Kavitha

Priyanka in a public rally on Wednesday at Mulugu slammed the KCR government saying the people of Telangana dreamt that there will be social justice, but three of the ministers in Telangana are from the chief minister’s family itself.

MS Education Academy

“Priyanka Gandhi Ji, the great great granddaughter of Motilal Nehru Ji, great granddaughter of Jawahar Lal Nehru Ji, granddaughter of Indira Gandhi Ji and daughter of Rajiv Gandhi Ji, is talking about family politics. This is the funniest thing I have heard in the whole election campaign,” Kavitha said.

MLC and former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad Kalvakuntla Kavitha is in the parliamentary constituency to celebrate Bathukamma with the people.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 19th October 2023 3:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button