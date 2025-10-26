Pro-Palestine protest held at Burger King outlet in Hyderabad

The IPSP stated that Burger King has 'openly supported the Israeli Occupation Forces by distributing over 125,000 USD worth of vouchers and free food between 2023 and 2025.

Published: 26th October 2025
Pro-Palestine protest in front of Burger King outlet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP) held a nationwide protest outside of Burger King outlets on Sunday, October 26, accusing the fast-food chain of ‘openly supporting the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) by distributing over 125,000 USD worth of vouchers and free food between 2023 and 2025.’

In Hyderabad, the protestors staged a street play, distributed pamphlets and displayed posters highlighting Israel’s atrocities in Palestine. Raising slogans of ‘Boycott Burger King’ the IPSP members encouraged Indians to oppose Israel as they had opposed the British occupation in their country.

Protests were also held in New Delhi, Pune, Patna, Mumbai, Vijayawada, Kolkata and Vishakhapatnam.

Earlier, IPSP had staged protests in front of outlets of major corporations, whom they have accused of being ‘complicit with Israel in the genocide of Palestinians’, advocating for a Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

In Hyderabad, IPSP has previously held protests in front of Mahindra, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Reliance Retail, Tata’s Zudio, and Domino’s outlets.

