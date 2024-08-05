Pro-Palestinian groups call to boycott Marvel over Israeli superhero Sabra

The pro-Palestinian groups across the globe have intensified their calls for a boycott of Disney and Marvel over the revival of the pro-Israel propaganda character Sabra (Ruth Bat Seraph) in an upcoming film “Captain America: Brave New World“.

The massive boycott campaign against Marvel initially erupted in September 2022 after the American media franchise announced the return of the character originally introduced in the 1980s as an Israeli superhero.

The character played by Israeli actor Shira Haas, sparked backlash from pro-Palestine groups including the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions movement (BDS), Jewish Voice for Peace, and Movement for Black Lives.

The Palestinian-led BDS movement, launched in 2005, seeks to pressure Israel to comply with international law, acknowledge Palestinian rights, and end its occupation of Palestinian territory.

The fresh controversy erupted last week when the film’s trailer was released and depicted Sabra as a “high-ranking US government official” instead of a Mossad agent, as in the comics.

The film is reportedly set for release on 14 February 2025.

Soon after the first trailer of the movie came out, it drew widespread criticism from both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine groups. Pro-Israel groups claim that the move is diminishing Israeli and Jewish representation, while pro-Palestine critics argue that the character’s history is rooted in glorifying violence against Palestinians.

In response to the outrage, Marvel stated that the character would be reinterpreted.

Advocacy groups have condemned the character’s revival, claiming that it perpetuates and endorses harmful stereotypes and serves as a vehicle for Israeli propaganda.

“By reviving the anti-Palestinian character, these companies are complicit in genocidal Israel’s propaganda,” stated critics.