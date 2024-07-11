Kashmiri Shias boycott Israeli water brands during Muharram

The Kashmir community is boycotting Israel-linked water brands, they are promoting local alternatives during the holy month of Muharram.

As the new Islamic Year, 1446 AH, began on Sunday, July 7, the Kashmiri Shia Muslims began observing the month of Muharram. During this year’s Muharram, the community members have decided to choose locally sourced products rather than brands linked to Israel like Kinley and Aquafina.

This boycott is part of the broader Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel’s occupation and ongoing aggression in Palestinian territories.

Pertinently, water holds special significance during Muharram, a month of mourning alongside religious rituals observed by Shia Muslims across the globe. In Kashmir, the Shia community traditionally distributes water in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala. Water holds deep symbolic importance, as Imam Hussain and his companions were denied access to water for three days before the battle.

This year, they are choosing to use locally sourced water rather than products from companies linked to Israel. Local water brands and community initiatives are being promoted as alternatives to the boycotted Israeli brands.

Shia Muslims boycott J&K authorities

On July 2, the Shia Association, led by Imran Reza Ansari, announced its decision to boycott all government meetings related to the upcoming month of Muharram, expressing discontent with the “half-hearted” arrangement by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities.

The community leaders instead formed a team of volunteers, ‘Khedmatgaran e Azadaran e Imam Hussain’ to assist Muharram processions and gatherings across Kashmir.

To all esteemed members of the Shia community



In light of the recent decision by all JK Shia Associations to boycott Muharram meetings with the JK Administration, we are calling upon dedicated individuals to join our efforts in honoring the sacred occasion of Muharram. pic.twitter.com/TnUxbUhVGp — Darul Jawad (@DarulJawad1) June 28, 2024

The newly-elected MP representing the National Conference (NC), Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, has also voiced his concerns over the administration’s preparedness for the Muharram commemorations. Ruhullah, who is part of the Kashmiri Shia community, inspected arrangements in several parts of the valley and met with officials to assess the situation.