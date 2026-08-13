Probe CJP over minors at Delhi protest: Influencer to cops

Indore: A Mumbai resident claiming to be a social media influencer has filed a complaint with the Indore police seeking a probe into the alleged presence of minor boys and girls at a recent students’ protest led by the CJP in New Delhi, officials said.

The complainant, Faizan Ansari, stated that the investigation should determine whether Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, the group’s chief spokesperson Saurav Das or others were involved in facilitating the participation of minors in the protest staged over the NEET paper leak case.

In his complaint filed on Wednesday,August 12, he requested the police to preserve and investigate photos, videos of the protest, media interviews, public statements, CCTV footage from the agitation site and its surroundings, social media content, and other electronic records.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said, “We have received a complaint from Ansari, who claims to be a social media influencer. The complaint is being investigated. Appropriate action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation.”

The complaint states that if the investigation shows any cognisable offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, an FIR should be registered against the individuals involved.

The CJP-led youth protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the NEET question paper leak lasted for 36 days and culminated in the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

When the protesters tried to march to Parliament on July 20, the Delhi police blocked their way and used force to disperse them, triggering clashes between the two sides.

The CJP withdrew its protest on July 25 following Pradhan’s resignation and talks with the government, which accepted the agitators’ demands.