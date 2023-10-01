Probe ordered after woman ‘dragged on road by UP cops’

One female officer is seen holding the woman by her leg and then dragging her along the ground towards the police station.

Published: 1st October 2023 8:44 am IST
Hardoi: A probe has been ordered into the purported incident in which a differently-abled woman was dragged on the road by two women police constables in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district.

After the video of the incident went viral, Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Chandra Goswami took cognisance of the matter and ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident.

The video showed a woman being dragged on the road by two police officers. The incident, which took place outside the office of the SP, has gone viral on social media. The video showed the woman being escorted by officers to the police station. However, while walking, she sat down in protest, after which the officers dragged her away.

The woman is said to be differently-abled and had come to the SP’s office with a complaint following a dispute with her husband. However, instead of lodging her complaint, she tried to climb the wall of the SP office, according to the police.

