Probe ordered into tear gas shelling on Kashmiri Pandit protesters

The government decided to give a job to Bhat's widow and financial assistance to the family

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 15th May 2022 1:07 pm IST
Kashmiri Pandit
File Photo

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a probe on Sunday into the tear gas shelling incident on protesting Kashmiri Pandits on May 13.

“Strict action will be taken against officials involved in the action,” administrative sources said.

Police had used tear gas against Kashmir Pandits, who were protesting peacefully against the killing of a government employee, Rahul Bhatt, by terrorists inside a government office.

MS Education Academy

Manoj Sinha said, “Rahul Bhatt’s killing is a targeted one. SIT to probe it from all angles and probe the use of force to disperse Kashmiri migrant protestors in the aftermath of the incident. Two foreign militants were killed. Directions were given to administration to not use force anywhere.”

The government decided to give a job to Bhat’s widow and financial assistance to the family.

In addition to the formation of an SIT to probe Bhat’s murder, the station house officer (SHO) of Chadoora police station was removed.

Bhat was killed during office hours in Chadoora town on May 12.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button