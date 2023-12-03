Producers in Hyderabad refuse to work with Chiranjeevi? Know why

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has completely changed past Covid pandemic and both regional and Bollywood films are released in popular languages across the country. The South Indian stars especially are getting big projects and are now being paid hefty amounts for their projects.

There are various Tollywood stars who have hiked their fee as their popularity has reached across the country and one among them is Chiranjeevi. The actor has hiked his fee many folds and most of the producers are withdrawing from him.

Although Chiranjeevi films have not been breaking records as they once did, he still is demanding huge money for doing the films. The actor is charging INR 70 crore per film as per reports due to which producers think of bringing him to the board. Trade analysts predict that Chiranjeevi may lose various projects as he has started charging hefty amounts of money.

The actor is regarded as the most successful and influential actors of Indian cinema and has appeared in more than 150 films till date. The actor is currently looking for a big hit and we hope that his next film will drag the audience to the theaters.

The actor will be next seen in Mega156 which is directed by Mallidi Vassishta. It is a high-budget film and will be made on a massive budget of INR 200 crore.