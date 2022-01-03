Prof Farees superannuates; colleagues at MANUU praise his services

Hyderabad: Senior faculty member of Maulana Azad National Urdu University and an authority on Deccani language Prof. Mohd. Naseemuddin Farees, Dean, School of Languages, Head and Department of Urdu retired on superannuation on December 31, 2021.

According a press note released by the university on Monday MANUU organized a farewell for the outgoing scholar on Friday last.

Prof S M Rahmatullah, Pro Vice-Chancellor, described Prof. Naseemuddin as an excellent researcher, critic and ideal teacher. He said he did not hear anybody speaking ill of Prof. Farees ever.

Prof. Farees responding to the farewell speeches said that he received complete support from the authorities in the university.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohammed Mahmood, In-charge Registrar said that Prof Farees also had command over Sufism. Prof. Mohd Farooq Bakhshi, Prof. PF Rahman, Prof. Aziz Bano, Prof. Saneem Fatima, Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Prof. M. Vanja, Prof. Shahida, Prof. Shahid Naukhez, Prof. Shamshul Hoda, Dr. Md Yousuf Khan, Prof. Karan Singh Utwal, Dr. Arshia Azam, Dr. Rizwan Ahamd, Dr. Imtiyaz Hassan, Dr. Abu Shaheem Khan, Mr. Hashim Ali Sajid, Dr. Jamaluddin Khan, Dr. BiBi Raza Khatoon, Dr. Qaiser Ahmad, Dr. Pathan Rahim Khan, Dr. Mubashir Ahmed, Dr. Imtiyaz Alam, Mr. Mohammed Mujahid Ali, Mr. Abrar Ahmad, Mr. Habibullah also paid tributes to the services rendered by Prof. Farees.

Prof. Mosarrat Jahan proposed vote of thanks while Dr. Firoz Alam, Assistant Professor of Urdu conducted the proceeding.