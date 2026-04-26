Prof Kodandaram, Azharuddin nominated as MLCs under Governor’s quota

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday, April 26, issued a gazette notification nominating Prof M Kodandaram Reddy and Mohammad Azharuddin as MLCs under the Governor’s quota.

The Telangana Cabinet recommended the names of Azharuddin and Kodandaram for nomination to the Council under the Governor’s quota on August 30, 2025.

The Cabinet’s decision in August last year came two weeks after the Supreme Court stayed the appointment of Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs under the Governor’s quota.

While Kodandaram is the president of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), Amer Ali Khan is the News Editor of Siasat Urdu daily.

Azharuddin had been sworn in as the Minorities Welfare Minister on October 31, 2025, and was constitutionally required to get elected to either the Assembly or the Council by April 30 to continue in the Cabinet.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on April 19 and requested him to approve the pending nominations.