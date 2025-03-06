Prof. Prakash Babu of UoH appointed Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Pondicherry   

Prof. P. Prakash Babu, Senior Professor, Department of Biotechnology & Bioinformatics, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University for a period of five years.

Prof. Babu’s academic journey includes a B Sc. in Zoology from Nagarjuna University, an M Sc. in Zoology from Andhra University, and a Ph.D. from the School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad. His research area is Neurosciences, specifically neurodegenerative diseases.

Recently, Prof. Babu was appointed as the vice-chancellor of Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.