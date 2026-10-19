Professor placed on leave over ‘inappropriate’ messages to ex-student

Nagpur: Symbiosis University has placed a professor from its Nagpur campus on forced leave following allegations that he sent inappropriate messages to a former female student and asked her to follow Islamic religious practices, a senior official from the institution said on Monday.

Following protests over the matter by some right-wing outfits, the Symbiosis International (Deemed University), in a statement on Sunday, said it has formed a high-powered committee to conduct a probe into the allegations, and further action would be taken based on its findings.

The professor has already submitted his resignation, according to sources.

Also Read CM Fadnavis visits RSS HQ in Nagpur, meets Mohan Bhagwat

However, despite requests from Nagpur city police, the student, who left the institution six months ago, and her father have neither lodged a formal complaint nor provided any evidence of the messages, officials said.

The allegations included sending objectionable messages and encouraging the student to follow Islamic practices. However, the claims could not be verified due to the absence of a complaint or supporting evidence, a police official said.

The issue triggered protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, whose members demanded the professor’s removal and strict action against him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nityanand Jha said 15 to 17 persons representing various organisations gathered on the university’s campus at around 11.30 am on Saturday. Police intervened and facilitated discussions between the protesters and university officials.

Later, a delegation met the university administration.

The university, in its statement, said it has taken note of social media reports and the complaint and formed a high-powered committee to examine the allegations.

Further action would follow after the committee submits its report, the institution said, adding that it is committed to the safety and dignity of students and staff.

A senior police official said the former student’s family had been raising the issue with right-wing groups, but had not approached the police despite being requested to do so on three occasions.

Police inquiries indicated that the student had left the institution six months ago.