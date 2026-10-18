CM Fadnavis visits RSS HQ in Nagpur, meets Mohan Bhagwat

CM Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur, visited the RSS headquarters located in the Mahal area.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohan Bhagwat speaking at an event in the US.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaking at the 'One World, One Humanity' faith leaders' conference in New York, USA, on Saturday, August 29.

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday, October 18, and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, sources said.

What transpired in the meeting was not immediately known, they said.

CM Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur, visited the RSS headquarters located in the Mahal area.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The senior BJP leader is scheduled to address various meetings to campaign for his party’s candidate Sudhakar Kohale in the upcoming legislative council election from the Nagpur Division Graduates’ constituency.

Biennial elections for five seats — three graduates and two teachers constituencies — in the 78-member state legislative council are scheduled for October 23.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button