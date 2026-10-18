CM Fadnavis visits RSS HQ in Nagpur, meets Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday, October 18, and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, sources said.

What transpired in the meeting was not immediately known, they said.

CM Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur, visited the RSS headquarters located in the Mahal area.

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The senior BJP leader is scheduled to address various meetings to campaign for his party’s candidate Sudhakar Kohale in the upcoming legislative council election from the Nagpur Division Graduates’ constituency.

Biennial elections for five seats — three graduates and two teachers constituencies — in the 78-member state legislative council are scheduled for October 23.