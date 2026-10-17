BJP slams protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, targets Oppn

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana President, N Ramchander Rao, on Saturday, October 17, defended police action against protesters demonstrating against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying those attempting to disturb public peace and violate the law were being taken into custody in accordance with legal procedures.

Rao said protesters were being detained for disregarding administrative directions and attempting to create disturbances.

He also claimed that businessmen and shopkeepers had approached the Supreme Court seeking the removal of the protest site from Jantar Mantar.

Speaking to IANS, N Ramchander Rao said, “Those trying to disturb peace, create anarchy and violate the law by ignoring administrative directions for protests are being taken into custody by the police as per the law. Businessmen and shop owners have approached the Supreme Court seeking the removal of the protest site from Jantar Mantar.

“Despite this, protesters are trying to create violence, openly stating at a press conference that they want to do so and seek regime change. Regime change happens through elections every five years, and people can fight on issues. Their intentions are dangerous, and the police are taking action.”

Responding to comparisons between the police action and the Emergency, Rao criticised former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for making such remarks. He said the Emergency had been imposed by the Congress government under late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and questioned why the party had taken that decision.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Parkash Reddy addressed the proposed hoisting of the National Flag at Connaught Place in Delhi. He said there was nothing wrong with hoisting the Tricolour in a public park but stressed that insulting the National Flag was a punishable offence.

“There is nothing wrong with hoisting the National Flag in any park. However, insulting the Tricolour is a crime. The CJP is now planning to hold a protest by hoisting the National Flag at a particular park. The Delhi Police has already issued notices prohibiting gatherings at Connaught Place due to public inconvenience and potential law-and-order problems,” he said.

The BJP leaders’ remarks came amid protests seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party has accused the Opposition of escalating its demands from seeking the CEC’s removal to calling for regime change.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also criticised Congress leader P Chidambaram’s defence of the phrase “regime change”. Bhandari alleged that the Opposition had exposed its ‘anarchic intentions’ and criticised its alleged inspiration from developments in Bangladesh.