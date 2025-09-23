Prohibition department seizes non-duty paid liquor in Hyderabad

The department launched a crackdown on the smuggling of non-duty paid liquor into the State.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd September 2025 11:42 am IST
Telangana man wins 4 liquor shops in AP after Rs 29 lakh Ganesh laddu bid
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths seized a huge quantity of non-duty paid liquor during searches in the city in the last 24 hours.

In Shamshabad, the sleuths seized 125 non-duty paid liquor bottles of a premium brand from 15 persons who brought it from Goa into the State illegally. The liquor was purchased at a lower price in Goa and was being smuggled into the city when during checking the officials caught the individuals.

The value of the property is around Rs 10 lakh.

Memory Khan Seminar

The Prohibition and Excise Department launched a crackdown on the smuggling of non-duty paid liquor into the State.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd September 2025 11:42 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button