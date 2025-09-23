Prohibition department seizes non-duty paid liquor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths seized a huge quantity of non-duty paid liquor during searches in the city in the last 24 hours.

In Shamshabad, the sleuths seized 125 non-duty paid liquor bottles of a premium brand from 15 persons who brought it from Goa into the State illegally. The liquor was purchased at a lower price in Goa and was being smuggled into the city when during checking the officials caught the individuals.

The value of the property is around Rs 10 lakh.

The Prohibition and Excise Department launched a crackdown on the smuggling of non-duty paid liquor into the State.