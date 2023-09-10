Prohibitory orders clamped across Andhra Pradesh

Section 144, which forbids gatherings of four or more persons, will be in force in all mandals (blocks).

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh police have imposed prohibitory orders banning rallies and meetings across the state.

Soon after Vijayawada ACB Court pronounced its order remanding former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to judicial custody in the alleged skill development scam, the police issued orders clamping Section 144 of CrPC across the state.

The orders were apparently imposed to prevent any protest by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Several parts of the state have witnessed protests since Saturday after Naidu was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Nandyal.

