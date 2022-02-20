Prominent Indian comedians to headline event at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Indian stand-up comedians Atul Khatri, Amit Tandon, Zakir Khan, Biswa Kalyan Rath and Prashasti Singh are all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai— the world’s largest cultural gathering, on Tuesday, February 22.

The comedy night will take place at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium at 7 pm UAE time (9:30 pm IST). Dubai-based funnyman Nitin R. Miranni will be serving as the host for the night.

The night, which is expected to be a mix of English and Hindi, will see the comedians in their element, discussing everything from marriage to politics, all with a dash of humour.

You can pre-register for the February 22 show through Platinumlist. Expo visitors will be able to enjoy the concert for free, which is included in the ticket price. However, those wishing to attend the concert should get there early as admission is on a first-come-first-served basis.

As Expo 2020 approaches its last 50 days, a spate of celebs sighting is in store, singer Amit Trivedi will headline a concert on February 26.

Bollywood singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu — who defined the ‘90s music era in Bollywood, will perform together at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on February 26.

India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has surpassed the 1 million footfall landmark since opening on October 1, 2021. The number of visitors to the Pavilion stood at 10,07,514 as of Sunday, February 13, 2022.