Bollywood singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu set to perform in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu — who defined the ‘90s music era in Bollywood, will perform together at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on February 26.

The duo will perform as part of The Legends of Bollywood show.

Alka Yagnik will perform her hit tracks such as ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hain’, ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Gazab Ka Hai Din’, ‘Gali Me Aaj Chand Nikla’ and ‘Tum Paas Ho’.

While Kumar Sanu will perform his hit numbers including ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hain’ from the film ‘Barsaat’ and ‘Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain’ from ‘Pardes’, Yagnik is likely to belt out popular tracks including ‘Tip Barsa Pani’ from the hit Bollywood film ‘Mohra’ and ‘Ae Mere Hamsafar’ from ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’.

Together, they will sing their combined hits such as ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ from ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ and ‘Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hain’ from ‘Saajan’.

“We have always taken great pride when bringing the best of the best and this is no exception, we are especially excited to be hosting the best of Bollywood Ballad maestros. This is music that Bollywood lovers across the world have grown up with. These are the artists that helped build the Indian film industry and their songs are and always will be of a highest caliber,” Blu Blood MD, Osman Osman told Khaleej Times.

It is organised by, Blu Bloo and the tickets for the concert are now on sale and start at Dirham 95 on the Coca-Cola Arena website.

Proof of vaccination is not required for this event. As per Dubai Government guidelines, standing is not permitted and patrons must adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.

Upcoming bollywood concerts in UAE

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh’s concert will be held on February 4 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The iconic singer, songwriter and composer Lucky Ali is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai— the world’s largest cultural gathering on February 5.