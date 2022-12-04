Prominent Iranian actress Mitra Hajjar arrested for supporting Anti Hijab protests

Tehran: Iranian security forces on Saturday arrested the prominent artist and actress, Mitra Hajjar, on charges of supporting the ongoing protests in the country.

On Saturday, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANa) took to Twitter and wrote, “Iranian actress and environmentalist‌ #Mitra_Hajjar was arrested by security forces.#Iran #IranProtests.”

“Mitra Hajjar, a film and television actor, was arrested today after a search of her apartment,” Mehdi Kohian, a member of follow-up committee for arresting artists, confirmed, AFP reports.

As per media reports, in November 2022, Hajjar was one of the artists summoned by prosecutors and questioned about “provocative” content posted online amid a wave of popular protests caused by the death in September of a 22-year-old woman who was detained by the morality police.

Since September 16, Iran has been witnessing demonstrations protesting the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was arrested by the morality police for violating the strict dress code in Iran.

During the protests, demonstrators burned their headscarves and chanted anti-government slogans. Since Amini’s death, more and more women refuse to wear the headscarf, especially in northern Iran.

Thousands of people were arrested in connection with the protests, including senior artists, politicians and athletes.