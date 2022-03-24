Properties in J&K sheltering militants to be attached

Srinagar: In a major development, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday started the process of attaching immovable properties used to provide shelter to militants or where conspiracies were hatched to attack security forces and civilians.

“Process has started for attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for purpose of militancy as per section 2(g) & 25 of ULP Act. Don’t give shelter or harbour militants/associates. Legal action will be supplemented by property attachments as per law,” Srinagar police posted on its official Twitter handle.

SSP, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal told some reporters that the houses where encounters took place, and houses where militants took shelter and planned attacks on the security forces and the civilians will be attached.

“So far, during 2020-2021, over one dozen such houses have been identified in downtown, Soura, Pantha Chowk, Batmaloo, Nowgam, Harwan etc,” he said.

The process of attachment of such properties is being started from Srinagar district in the Valley.