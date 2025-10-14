Properties of tainted Kaleshwaram project engineers placed in prohibited list

Hyderabad: The Telangana vigilance department has placed the properties of the top irrigation engineers allegedly involved in corruption in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme under the prohibited list in the revenue records; after the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) searches had revealed disproportionate assets worth hundreds of crores.

Disha Daily reported that as per the officials, the assets of former engineers-in-chief Bhookya Hariram and C Muralidhar Rao, and executive engineer N Sridhar were valued at over Rs 400 crore in the open market.

As the three tainted officials are presently out on bail, the vigilance wing’s move is being seen as a way to prevent them from performing any transactions pertaining to those properties till the case is pending in the ACB court.

N Sridhar, who began his career as an assistant executive engineer, disgracefully exited as an executive engineer, spending the last several years in the Kaleshwaram project.

The ACB sleuths who conducted searches at the residences of Sridhar, his family members and binamis, had found that the engineer had accumulated properties worth Rs 110 crore within a short span of time.

Meanwhile, Hariram, who worked as the chief engineer in the Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahitha-Chevella Sujala Sravanthi Project, and continued to work in the project after it was renamed and redesigned as Kaleshwaram Project; had become the ENC of Gajwel, and was also serving as the managing director of the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Limited when he was arrested in May this year.

C Muralidhar, who was also arrested in July this year, had retired as the ENC in the irrigation department. Officials estimated the value of his properties to be above Rs 100 crore.