Properties owned by Mahesh Babu, Namrata: Hyderabad home to Dubai villa

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s power couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni mark 19 years of wedded bliss today. Having met on the set of their 2000 film “Vamsi,” the couple dated for almost 5 years before tying the knot. Namrata and Mahesh got married on February 10, 2005. Since then, they have been truly and madly in love with each other. They are dotting parents to two adorable children – son Gautham and daughter Sitara.

Mahesh and Namrata are recognized as one of the wealthiest couples in the Telugu film industry. According to reports, the net worth of Mahesh Babu is estimated to be Rs 273 crore approx. Reportedly, Namrata, who left acting career and is now into the business side in Hyderabad, has a net worth of around Rs 50 crore. So, their combined net worth is over Rs 320 crore.

Expensive Assets Owned By Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Let’s have a look at the properties/assets owned by the star couple in Hyderabad and other cities.

1. Lavish Home In Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s residence in the elite Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad is nothing short of grandeur which is reportedly worth Rs 28 crore. Surprisingly, the Telugu superstar owns not just one, but two houses in the same locality.

2. New Property In Bengaluru

The couple’s real estate portfolio expands to Bengaluru. According to Lifestyle Asia and CNBC reports, Mahesh Babu recently acquired a house in the city. Not many details about the same are disclosed anywhere on the internet.

3. Dubai Villa

In a move that echoes sophistication, Mahesh and Namrata purchased a lavish villa along the pristine seashore in Dubai last April, as report in Khaleej Times and Great Andhra said.

4. AMB Cinemas

Mahesh Babu’s foray into cinema ownership materialized with the AMB Cinemas multiplex located in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Capital Mall. Since its inauguration in 2018, the cinema hall has become a bustling hub among moviegoers with state-of-the-art design and cutting-edge technology.

5. AN Palace Heights

Nestled in the heart of Banjara Hills on Road No.12, AN Palace Heights stands as a testament to Mahesh and Namrata’s impeccable taste. In collaboration with Asian Groups, it was launched in March last year, ‘AN’ stands for ‘Asian Namrata.’