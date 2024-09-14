Prophet Muhammad showed path for entire world: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that the path shown by Prophet Muhammad is not only for the Muslims, but also for those trying to live in peace across the world. He cautioned the people to be careful and stop the efforts of those trying to spew venom and spreading hatred between people belonging to different communities “to further own political agenda”.

Addressing a gathering during the release of the book ‘Prophet for the world’ written by Moulana Khalid Safiullah Rahmani, president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Saturday, Revanth Reddy said that there is always a need for a strong opposition to be the voice of the people in the legislature. He added that in the Lok Sabha, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was one of the rare leaders who have always raised his voice to speak about the issues of the poor.

“I always used to feel proud of Asaduddin Owaisi even if he spoke against the Congress. But these days there are very few like him who would speak about the issues of the poor. Most of the MPs are coming from the business and corporate world who don’t care to represent the poor in the parliament,” Revanth observed.

Stating that before the elections political parties criticise each other and they have their own way of running their campaign, Revanth said that after the elections there is a need for parties to work together. Elaborating on that, Revanth said that he was happy to receive cooperation from AIMIM in his government’s efforts to rejuvenate the Esa and Musi Rivers which have been polluted indiscriminately.

He assured that the Telangana government will ensure that the poor people who could be relocated due to the rejuvenation efforts of the Musi River will be allotted 2bhk houses.

“The people of this state have given two terms for Chandrababu Naidu, YSR, KCR, and now they have elected the Congress government. Let us strive to uplift and develop the poor for the next ten years. Whether it is Bhagawad Gita, the holy Quran, or the Bible, all the religious books preached the same. Let us be together, take the country forward and keep peace in the world,” he said.

Terming the Prophet’s life the “best model for humanity,” Moulana Khalid Safiullah Rahmani said that the Prophet preached that humans are all the children of one god, and that all are born from the lineage of one man and woman.

“The Prophet Muhammed said that there is heaven under the feet of mother. He said that the wife is the touchstone for a man and if he didn’t treat his wife properly, he is not a good human. The Prophet preached that the blood of non-Muslims and their life was like that of Muslims, and that a Muslim who would murder or rape a non-Muslim deserves the same punishment which a Muslim would get for murdering or raping his own kind. The Prophet preached to respect the faith of other communities,” Rahmani said.

He also said that the Prophet gave equal importance to animals and plants in his preachings.

“The Prophet Muhammed said that animals needed to be treated well, and not to make the animal a stage. He preached against burning trees and had said that even on the day of apocalypse, if one is holding a plant or a tree, he should plant it in the soil,” Rahmani noted.