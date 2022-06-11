Prophet Row: Internet suspended in several states following protests

Friday saw a string of protests by Muslims from various states in the country such as Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Telangana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi.

The protest resulted from an outcry against the ‘blasphemous’ remarks against Prophet Muhammad made by now sacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal. They demanded immediate arrest of the two BJP members who have been given police protection as they allege to have received death threats.

Many states such as Jharkhand, West Bengal, etc saw violent clashes between the Muslim community members and the police force, first resorting to lathicharge which soon turned into gunfire. Two young Muslim men were also allegedly killed during the firing.

Following this, internet services were immediately suspended by district authorities. Below are some cities that have been blocked out of internet services for the last 24 hours.

West Bengal:

Protests broke out following Friday prayers in Howrah city. Protestors allegedly set fire to police vehicles and booths, following which internet services have been suspended till 6 am, June 13.

There were reports of a clash between the agitators and the police force in cities such as Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when they tried to lift the blockade on a national highway stretch.

Jammu & Kashmir

Protests broke out against the two now-sacked BJP leaders demanding their immediate arrests. Prohibitory orders were imposed under Section 144 in Kishtwar district, Bhaderwah town of Doha district, rest of Chenab Valley including Ramban district. The authorities also suspended internet services in these areas as a precautionary step.

Ranchi – Jharkhand

Following an intense clash between members of the Muslim community and police force in Ranchi over the derogatory and insensitive remarks on the Prophet by two now sacked BJP leaders, internet services were shut down on June 11 till 6 am. It has now been extended till Sunday morning.

“District Administration has imposed a curfew across Ranchi. We appeal to the people to stay at home,” the administration announced.

It started with the police force resorting to lathicharge which soon into stone-pelting and lastly gunfire. Two young Muslim men lost their lives.