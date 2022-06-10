In videos: Protests erupt across India against remarks on Prophet

Protests occurred around several parts of the country demanding stringent action against the now sacked Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, after they made derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad, after Friday prayers.

Protests erupted after Friday congregational prayers in parts of Jammu and Kashmir (Srinagar), Jharkhand (Ranchi), Telangana (Hyderabad), Delhi, Karnataka (Kalaburgi), Uttar Pradesh (Prayagraj, Atal, and Sharanpur), Maharashtra (Navi Mumbai, Solapur), Punjab (Ludhiana), and West Bengal.

Jharkhand (Ranchi):

In Ranchi, protesters demanded the arrest of the ex-BJP spokespersons and pelted stones at the police, who then baton-charged the demonstrators. Vehicles were set on fire and vandalised, and instances of stone-pelting, injuring even some police officers, were also reported.

To keep the protests under control, police fired into the air. The incident happened near the Daily Market after Friday prayers.

#WATCH | "District Admn has imposed a curfew across Ranchi. We appeal to the people to stay home," announcement being made in Ranchi, Jharkhand following a protest against the controversial remark by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The protest had turned violent. pic.twitter.com/rDMq3Jo1rM — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Delhi:

Muslims in large numbers outside the Jama Masjid raised slogans and held placards, demanding stringent action against the BJP leaders over their recent controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad.

“One case has been registered against Nupur Sharma and another one has been registered against multiple social media entities based on the analysis. Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details,” Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said on Thursday.

#WATCH People in large numbers protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled leader Naveen Jindal, earlier today



No call for protest given by Masjid, says Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid. pic.twitter.com/Kysiz4SdxH — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir (Srinagar):

The locals protest with the Hurriyat Conference alleging that anti-Muslim measures have become a hallmark of the government. The protests were held at Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Tengpora and other places in the city. The protests were peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere.

Authorities have snapped internet on mobile phones in Srinagar as a precautionary measure to prevent rumour-mongering.

The Hurriyat Conference headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while condemning the repeated closure of the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for Friday prayers by the authorities, alleged that anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim measures are a hallmark of the central rule.

Protests in Srinagar against remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Muhammadﷺ pic.twitter.com/q0aGlAkqRz — Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) June 10, 2022

Telangana (Hyderabad):

A large number of protests broke out in Old City on Friday condemning the blasphemous statements against Prophet Muhammad, by the now-suspended BJP spokespersons. The areas also witnessed the presence of several police personnel.

However, tensions prevailed in Mehdipatnam after police resorted to lathi-charge the protestors who took out a rally, condemning remarks on the prophet, from Masjid E Azizia at Humayun Nagar.

#WATCH | Telangana: Protests take place outside Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Later, with the intervention of the Police, protesters were dispersed from the spot. Police force & CRPF deployed in the area now. pic.twitter.com/3bbY7OJ5PP — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Karnataka (Kalaburgi):

Raza Academy held a protest at Muslim Chowk in Kalaburagi in response to the now suspended BJP politician Nupur Sharma’s inflammatory statements.

Karnataka | Raza Academy staged a demonstration at Muslim Chowk in Kalaburagi against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. pic.twitter.com/OYzla9XO0y — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Uttar Pradesh (Prayagraj, Sharanpur):

Protests in Prayagraj turned violent following controversial statements made by suspended BJP politician Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal earlier today. After Friday prayers in the Nawabganj neighbourhood, residents in Saharanpur organised a protest and attempted to march towards the Ghantaghar. To disperse the throng, police used baton charges. The situation was stressful but is now under control.

The same protests were also held in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Prayagraj, Deoband, Firozabad, Atala, and Moradabad.

#WATCH | Stones hurled during clashes in Atala area of UP's Prayagaraj over controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal. pic.twitter.com/fZGmQYezs7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2022

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Protests over controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal that erupted earlier today, turn violent in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/eQKk9yDS86 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2022

Maharashtra (Navi Mumbai, Solapur):

Women marched through Navi Mumbai in protest against the remarks of the suspended BJP politician Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on the Prophet Muhammad.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Women carry out a protest march in Navi Mumbai against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. pic.twitter.com/hiFVeSHZRE — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

A large number of people joined a protest March in Solapur against the now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s controversial statements against Prophet Muhammad.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A large number of people carry out a protest march in Solapur against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. pic.twitter.com/dVpwrq0r3G — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

A protest was also held at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi, where a delegation submitted their demands to the Vashi Police Station. Similar protest gatherings or marches were held in Thane, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Bhandara, Chandrapur, and Pune districts.

Punjab (Ludhiana):

Protests took erupted against the now suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, for making incendiary statements against the prophet of Islam. “Protests were staged across Punjab when the Ludhiana Jama Masjid called for the arrest of anyone who offended the Prophet,” said Ludhiana’s Shahi Imam.

Ludhiana | Protest against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & Naveen Jindal over their inflammatory remarks



After a protest call by Ludhiana Jama Masjid, protests were held across Punjab demanding the arrest of those who disrespected the Prophet: Ludhiana’s Shahi Imam pic.twitter.com/f8Aj6qpyER — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

West Bengal:

Protesters set fire to police cars and booths in Howrah in response to inflammatory statements made by suspended BJP politician Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.