Prophet row: Mayawati calls Raja Singh’s remarks ‘disgraceful’

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday termed the alleged remarks made by BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh against Prophet Muhammad as “disgraceful” and asked if it was not the responsibility of the party’s leadership to restrain its people from maintaining peace in the country.

He was arrested by the police on Tuesday for his alleged controversial remarks.

On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in it.

In a tweet, the BSP president said “The heated atmosphere across the country has not even cooled down completely over the controversial remarks by now-suspended Nupur Sharma. Now another BJP leader, Telangana MLA Raja Singh did the same provocative act, which is disgraceful and utterly condemnable.”

2. हालाँकि तेलंगाना सरकार ने बीजेपी विधायक को आज हैदराबाद में गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, किन्तु क्या यह बीजेपी नेतृत्व की जिम्मेदारी नहीं बनती है कि वह अपने लोगों को संयमित व नियंत्रित रखकर देश में अमन-शान्ति कायम रखने के साथ-साथ विदेशों में भारत की छवि को भी आघात लगने से बचाए। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 23, 2022

In another tweet, she said, “Although the Telangana government has arrested the BJP MLA in Hyderabad today, is it not the responsibility of the BJP leadership to keep its people restrained and controlled to maintain peace and tranquillity besides saving the country’s image from getting hurt abroad.”

BJP chief spokesperson for Telangana Krishna Sagar Rao told Siasat.com that his party respects all religions and faiths. “We are a national party and we don’t support the statements of Raja Singh or hate speech,” he stated.

His comments led to scores of people protesting on the streets demanding his arrest. Following his video, the BJP MLA was booked by the Dabeerpura police for his remarks. Many people were also taken into custody by the police on Tuesday after protests broke out.

A huge number of cops have also been deployed outside the offices of the Hyderabad police commissioner, the Director General of Police office at Lakdikapul, and the old police commissioner office at Purani Haveli and other important places in the city after protests erupted against BJP MLA Raja Singh for his remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

“….I thought to myself, He ( referring to comedian Munawar Faruqui) is abusing Lord Ram and Sita so I should research this almighty of his and people who wear round caps (Muslims). The moment I did it, I found something very shocking in the video. In that, it says that the man married a six-year-old (referring to the Prophet Muhammad),” said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh in the 10 minute-27-second video.

A case has been registered against Raja Singh under Sections 295(a)- Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs; 153(a)- Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony; 505 (1) (b)- with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity; and 505 (2)- Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes; besides Section 506- Punishment for criminal intimidation, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

With inputs from PTI.