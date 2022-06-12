Prophet row: Mob attacks train in West Bengal railway station

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 12th June 2022 8:16 pm IST
West Bengal: Protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad. (PTI Photo)

Bethuadahari: A group of people attacked and damaged a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Sunday evening, a police officer said.

It was not immediately known whether there was any casualty.

The group was protesting against controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

MS Education Academy

The officer said a large number of protestors put up a road blockade and when they were chased by the police, some of them entered the station and threw stones at the train which was on a platform.

Train services on the Lalgola line have been affected due to the attack, he said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button