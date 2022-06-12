Prophet row: Mob attacks train in West Bengal railway station

Bethuadahari: A group of people attacked and damaged a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Sunday evening, a police officer said.

It was not immediately known whether there was any casualty.

The group was protesting against controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

The officer said a large number of protestors put up a road blockade and when they were chased by the police, some of them entered the station and threw stones at the train which was on a platform.

Train services on the Lalgola line have been affected due to the attack, he said.