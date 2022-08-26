Prophet Row: Munawar Faruqui reacts after facing heat from Hyderabadis

Hyderabad: Post Munawar Faruqui’s stand-up comedy show here on August 20, the peaceful Hyderabad has been engulfed in endless protests and communal tensions in both new and old areas of the city.
And amid all, Munawar Faruqui’s silence has been bothering the city residents. Several Hyderabadis had taken to Twitter to call out the comedian and urged him to speak up on the current political atmosphere of the city.
Yesterday, Munawar Faruqui finally took to Twitter to share a cryptic post on Hyderabad.
He tweeted a couplet, “Mehboob e khuda shayad usse maaf bhi kar dete. Lekin khuda ke jalaal se usse khuda hi bachaye.” The couplet was followed by ‘Hyd (Hyderabad)’ with a prayer emoji.
Munawar Faruqui’s tweet draws more flak
The tweet has further upset his fans and followers who expected a strong reaction from him. Several Hyderabadis criticized him and many went as far as asking him not to come to the City of Nizams again.
Scroll ahead to have a look at the reactions.
Furthermore, Munawar Faruqui shared the same couplet on his official Instagram handle where he drew flak from Hyderabadis as well.
For those who do not know, despite several attempts from Telangana’s BJP groups to foil the show, Munawar Faruqui successfully carried it out in Hyderabad on August 20. Following this, the very next day BJP MLA Raja Singh posted a ‘comic’ video on Jai Shree Ram Channel Telangana’s YouTube channel (now made private) in which he passed several derogatory comments against Muslims and Prophet Muhammad. The video was in ‘retaliation’ to Munawar Faruqui who allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments.
Ever since then, protests have erupted all over the city, with people demanding Raja Singh’s arrest. On August 23, Raja Singh was arrested and got bail on the very day due to which the tension escalated in the city. After massive protests, Raja Singh was once again arrested yesterday under the Preventative Detention (PD) Act.