Prophet Row: Munawar Faruqui reacts after facing heat from Hyderabadis

Hyderabad: Post Munawar Faruqui’s stand-up comedy show here on August 20, the peaceful Hyderabad has been engulfed in endless protests and communal tensions in both new and old areas of the city.

And amid all, Munawar Faruqui’s silence has been bothering the city residents. Several Hyderabadis had taken to Twitter to call out the comedian and urged him to speak up on the current political atmosphere of the city.

Yesterday, Munawar Faruqui finally took to Twitter to share a cryptic post on Hyderabad.

He tweeted a couplet, “Mehboob e khuda shayad usse maaf bhi kar dete. Lekin khuda ke jalaal se usse khuda hi bachaye.” The couplet was followed by ‘Hyd (Hyderabad)’ with a prayer emoji.

Mehboob e khuda shayad usse maaf bhi kar dete

Lekin khuda ke jalaal se usse khuda hi bachaye 🙏🏼



Hyd🤲🏻 — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) August 24, 2022

Munawar Faruqui’s tweet draws more flak

The tweet has further upset his fans and followers who expected a strong reaction from him. Several Hyderabadis criticized him and many went as far as asking him not to come to the City of Nizams again.

Scroll ahead to have a look at the reactions.

Tere ek show ki tabahi ka tujhe andaza b nahi @munawar0018



jalraha hai hyderabad aur tujhe khabar tak nahi .. — imran (@imranlj) August 24, 2022

This post just after all this ??? And deleting my post won't change the fact that we don't want you in Hyderabad next time — Helicopter 🚁 07 (@BeingShafeeque) August 24, 2022

Nothing wrong in your shows getting cancelled . We regret that you came to Hyderabad just to disturb peace . — Frizen (@rithwikvedera) August 25, 2022

Tere ek show ki wajha se aaj pura Sher road pe hai agar utna ich mard hai tho aa Hyderabad join karr protest Mann leinge teri niyat.

Shame on you — أسرار اخيب علي🇮🇳 (@AquibAsrar) August 25, 2022

Please dont come to hyderabad next time…your show led to negative impact and spoiled the peace of the city pic.twitter.com/PxG9BhY2xz — mohammed hyder (@mohamme93174691) August 25, 2022

Munawar your show has brought out barking dogs like the MLA spit venom in Hyderabad which has now created a huge problem in the city. For once come clean and apologise for your old show which has offended people and move forward with your career. — Shazam (@shazkatib) August 25, 2022

Munawar bhai ap kuch bolna tha galat karey ap nhi karna tha aisa you lose respect bro — Sumair 37 (@sumair_37) August 25, 2022

Furthermore, Munawar Faruqui shared the same couplet on his official Instagram handle where he drew flak from Hyderabadis as well.

For those who do not know, despite several attempts from Telangana’s BJP groups to foil the show, Munawar Faruqui successfully carried it out in Hyderabad on August 20. Following this, the very next day BJP MLA Raja Singh posted a ‘comic’ video on Jai Shree Ram Channel Telangana’s YouTube channel (now made private) in which he passed several derogatory comments against Muslims and Prophet Muhammad. The video was in ‘retaliation’ to Munawar Faruqui who allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments.

Ever since then, protests have erupted all over the city, with people demanding Raja Singh’s arrest. On August 23, Raja Singh was arrested and got bail on the very day due to which the tension escalated in the city. After massive protests, Raja Singh was once again arrested yesterday under the Preventative Detention (PD) Act.