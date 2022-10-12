Prophet’s life is a luminous example of noble character: Ainul Hasan

Hyderabad: The Prophet Mohammed is a beacon of peace an unparalleled example of a noble and truthful character, said Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) at the Milad un Nabi (Prophet’s Birth Anniversary Celebrations) programme organized by the Office of the Dean, Students Welfare (SW) on Tuesday evening at the University.

Prof Hasan praising the Prophet covered various aspects of his life.

Following the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and his teachings will benefit the self and society, he added.

Prof Hasan, Prof Naseemuddin Farees, Prof Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui and Dr. Syed Mahmood Kazmi, Dr Viquar Unnisa, Dr. Pathan Md. Wasim, presented poems in praise of the Prophet.

Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf, Dean Students Welfare and Prof. Syed Haseebuddin Quadri, Director, IQAC addressed the gathering.