Prophet’s life is a luminous example of noble character: Ainul Hasan

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th October 2022 5:18 pm IST
Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan addressing. (L-R) Prof. Syed Haseebuddin Quadri,  Prof. Sk. Ishtiaque Ahmed,  Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf, Prof. Naseemuddin Farees and  Prof. Shugufta Shaheen.

Hyderabad: The Prophet Mohammed is a beacon of peace an unparalleled example of a noble and truthful character, said Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) at the Milad un Nabi (Prophet’s Birth Anniversary Celebrations) programme organized by the Office of the Dean, Students Welfare (SW) on Tuesday evening at the University.

Prof Hasan praising the Prophet covered various aspects of his life.

Following the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and his teachings will benefit the self and society, he added.

MS Education Academy

Prof  Hasan, Prof Naseemuddin Farees, Prof Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui and Dr. Syed Mahmood Kazmi, Dr Viquar Unnisa, Dr. Pathan Md. Wasim, presented poems in praise of the Prophet.

Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf, Dean Students Welfare and Prof. Syed Haseebuddin Quadri, Director, IQAC addressed the gathering.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button