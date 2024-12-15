Prophet’s life through the Quran; a new book sheds fresh light

Hyderabad: It’s rare to find a religious book that is deeply compelling and intellectually engaging, but Seerat in Quran is exactly that. Part biography, part analysis, and filled with fascinating research and illuminating history, it’s a remarkable read that appeals to both the heart and the mind.

What makes Seerat in Quran unique is its dual focus. It weaves together the life of Prophet Muhammad with the Quranic revelations he received, presenting a harmonious blend of scripture and biography. Unlike most books, which usually explore either the Quran or the Prophet’s life separately, this work combines the two in a seamless and enlightening manner. It’s a two-in-one delight indeed. Readers gain a deeper understanding of the Holy Scriptures while simultaneously journeying through the life of the Apostle of Allah.

This distinctive book is the labour of love of Sahebzada Mehmood, a Hyderabadi now residing in Muscat, Oman. He is a scion of the royal family of the Nizam of Hyderabad. A proud member of the 6th generation of this significant dynasty, his lineage reflects the remarkable contribution of this iconic dynasty to culture, governance, and philanthropy.

Interestingly, Sahebzada Mehmood is neither a traditional religious scholar nor a cleric. He is an ordinary Muslim with an extraordinary passion for learning. A voracious reader with a keen ability to delve beyond the surface, he has crafted a work that offers fresh perspectives on both the Quran and the Prophet’s biography.

What sets Seerat in the Quran apart is Mehmood’s innovative methodology. Instead of following the conventional approach to Seerat or Quranic tafseer, he traces the Quran’s revelation in chronological order as it unfolded over the 23 years of Muhammad’s prophethood. The Quran’s 114 chapters are organized into their respective Makkan and Madinan periods, providing a context-rich narrative that connects the text to the Prophet’s life and mission.

This groundbreaking effort by Sahebzada Mehmood is not just a book; it’s an invitation to understand the Quran and the life of the Prophet in a new, more integrated way. Seerat in Quran is truly a treasure for anyone seeking knowledge and inspiration.

In the opening chapter of Volume I, the book provides a concise yet profound history of earlier prophets—Adam, Nuh (Noah), Ibrahim (Abraham), Musa (Moses), and Isa (Jesus) (peace be upon them) -before delving into the biography of Prophet Muhammad. This introduction sets the stage for understanding the continuity and culmination of the divine message in Islam.

As readers progress, they discover how specific Quranic verses are intricately linked to pivotal events and circumstances in the life of the Prophet. This contextual approach not only brings the Quran to life but also deepens the reader’s understanding of the divine revelations and their relevance to the Prophet’s mission.

The author draws inspiration from the works and sermons of renowned Islamic scholars such as Dr. Israr Ahmed and Maulana Syed Abul A’la Maududi’s commentary, Tafheem-ul-Quran. Through this influence, he has managed to present a refreshing perspective that bridges the Quran and the Prophet’s biography in a way that enhances comprehension and relevance.

Interestingly, the book originated from discourse sessions conducted by the author over two years in Muscat, Oman. These sessions, aimed at explaining the Quran and Seerat in a relatable and engaging manner, gained popularity among attendees. Encouraged by demand, Sahebzada Mehmood compiled his lectures into a comprehensive book.

What sets Seerat in Quran apart is its simplicity and accessibility. The language is straightforward, and the narrative style is engaging, making it suitable for a broad audience. Its unique appeal lies in its contemporary relevance. By linking the Quran and Seerat to modern challenges, the author sheds light on the issues afflicting the Muslim community today. He critiques the community’s deviations from the scriptures and the Prophet’s example, offering practical solutions rooted in Islamic teachings.

This innovative and thoughtful approach makes Seerat in the Quran an enlightening read; it is also a call to action for Muslims seeking guidance in both personal and collective life.

The author emphasizes that Prophet Muhammad was not sent merely to teach the Islamic creed, rituals, and acts of worship. His mission went far beyond that. In his life, there existed a comprehensive and practical model for living—a guide that encompasses every aspect of human existence, from the cradle to the grave.

Mehmood explains how the Prophet’s teachings and actions provide timeless lessons on personal conduct, family life, community relations, governance, ethics, and spirituality. By studying his life in conjunction with the Quran, readers can gain a holistic understanding of how to apply Islamic principles in every phase and sphere of life. The author’s effort to highlight this broader purpose of the Prophet’s mission makes Seerat in the Quran a valuable resource for those seeking to align their lives with divine guidance.

Mehmood’s vivid and evocative description brings the events to life, transporting readers to the streets of Makkah where they can almost witness the persecution and suffering of early Muslims like Hazrat Bilal, Hazrat Khabab, and Hazrat Sumayyah. His graphic portrayal of major battles such as Badr, Uhud, and Khyber provides a ringside view of these pivotal moments, immersing readers in the struggles and triumphs of the nascent Muslim community.

The author adopts a refreshing and innovative approach to explaining well-known Islamic events, offering readers new and thought-provoking perspectives. For example, he provides a unique interpretation of the Isra wal Miraj (the Night Journey and Ascension of Prophet Muhammad, which occurred in the 13th year of Prophethood.

The author further interprets this miraculous journey as God’s way of boosting the morale of His Messenger, who was deeply engaged in the struggle against the polytheists of Makkah. This perspective sheds new light on the significance of the event, highlighting it as a divine reassurance during a critical phase of the Prophet’s mission.

The book is filled with unique explanations and insights, which not only deepen understanding but also make Seerat in Quran a truly engaging and enlightening read. Through these fresh interpretations, the author successfully breathes new life into familiar narratives, inviting readers to explore the Quran and the Prophet’s biography from an entirely new angle.