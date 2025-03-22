Prophet’s Mosque welcomes 4,000 worshippers from 120 countries for Itikaf

Worshippers at the Prophet’s Mosque. Photo: SPA

Madinah: The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, welcomed 4,000 worshippers, both male and female, from 120 countries for Itikaf during the last 10 nights of Ramzan.

Upon arrival, worshippers were directed to their designated areas:

  • Western rooftop section for men, accessible via staircases No. 6 and 10
  • Northeastern section for women, with entry through doors 24 and 25A.
The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque immediately began providing services to facilitate worship with ease and comfort, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Among the services provided are dedicated service desks, luggage lockers, medical clinics, first aid, and translation support in various languages.

The authority also offers religious lessons, full hospitality for iftar, dinner, and suhoor, mobile charging stations, and personal care kits.

Each Mutakif (the one who is sitting for Itikaf) receives a bracelet that allows easy access to designated areas and helps them benefit from the available services, contributing to a spiritual and organized worship experience during these sacred days.

About Itikaf

Many muslims choose to spend the last ten days of Ramzan in Itikaf, where one focuses solely on worshiping God and refraining from getting involved in worldly affairs and following the example of the Prophet Muhammed, peace be upon him.

The Sunnah is to remain in the Itikaf for ten days, but at least one day and one night.

