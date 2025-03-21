Saudi Arabia announces Rawdah visiting hours for last 10 days of Ramzan

The Madinah Bus Project announced extended shuttle and public transport hours.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the visiting hours for Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the last ten days of Ramzan.

According to the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, visiting hours for men are scheduled in three daily periods. The first runs from 11:20 am to 8 pm, the second from 11 pm to 12 am, and the third from 2 am to 5 am.

Women’s visiting hours are set daily from 6 am to 11 am.

These designated time slots help manage the large number of worshippers, particularly during Laylat al-Qadr, ensuring a smooth, safe, and spiritually enriching experience.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to organising and facilitating visits to the Rawdah in a way that provides ease and comfort for worshippers. Visitors must pre-book their prayer slots via the Nusuk app.

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah to pray and visit the Rawdah.

Madinah Bus Project extends service hours

The Madinah Bus Project, overseen by the Al Madinah Region Development Authority, is extending its shuttle and public transport schedules during the last ten days of Ramzan.

The extended hours apply to routes throughout Madinah, transporting citizens and residents to both the Prophet’s Mosque and the Quba Mosque.

In the coming days, shuttle services will operate from 3 pm until half an hour after the Qiyam prayers, except for the Sayyid al-Shuhada and Al-Salam College stations, which will provide 24-hour service.

