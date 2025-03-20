Hyderabad man dies in Saudi Arabia, father seeks body’s repatriation

Hyderabad: The father of Mohammed Maqsood Hussain, a 32-year-old resident of Bagh-e-Jahara, Hyderabad, has appealed to the external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar to help bring back his son’s mortal remains after he died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.

Hussain had been working as a delivery rider in Riyadh for six months when he met with a fatal accident near King Saud Medical City. His body is currently at Shumaisi Government Hospital Mortuary, leaving his family in deep distress.

In a letter, Shaik Mahmood urged the Indian government to direct the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to facilitate the swift repatriation of his son’s body.

The case gained attention after Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan shared Mahmood’s plea on X, urging Dr Jaishankar, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to take immediate action.

In response, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh acknowledged the case and expressed condolences. They stated that they were informed about the incident by Maqsood’s sponsor and are awaiting the family’s decision regarding a local burial or repatriation. The embassy assured that it would provide all possible assistance.