Hyderabad: Shalimar Group chairman Haji Seth passes away

Hyderabad: A famous personality of Hyderabad, Mohammed Abdul Muneem, who is also known as Haji Seth, passed away.

Due to ill health, he had been admitted to the hospital for the past few days.

He passed away in the early morning of Thursday.

Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at 3 pm at Masjid Malakunta, Mozam Jahi Market, Hyderabad. The burial will take place at Dargah Peer Baghdadi, Langar Houz.

Haji Seth who was an alumnus of Madrasa-i-Aliya was the chairman of Shalimar Group and the owner of Banjara Hills’ City Centre.

He was the son of Chand Miya Seth, the founder of Mumtaz Supplying Company, and is survived by four sons.

He was also active in politics. He contested from Asifnagar on an AIMIM ticket in 2004. Additionally, he served as a director at Darussalam Co-operative Bank and a trustee of Darussalam Educational Trust.