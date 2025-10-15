Proposed timetable schedules beginning of Telangana inter exams in February

In the current year, over nine lakh students are expected to appear for exams for both first and second years.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2025 11:32 am IST
A representational image of a person writing an exam
Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has proposed a timetable which schedules the beginning of the inter exams in February.

The board has proposed two timetables. They propose the commencement of exams on February 23 and 25.

Exams in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, the intermediate exams are scheduled to be held from February 23 to March 24 and Telangana too is planning to conduct exams in the same period.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has already released the tentative timetable.

Nine lakh may appear for Telangana inter exams

Although two timetables have been proposed, the final release of the notification for examination fee is likely after the approval from the state government.

