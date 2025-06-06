Prostitution racket at ‘spa center’ busted in Ameerpet; 6 held

Hyderabad: A prostitution racket operating under the cover of a spa center in Ameerpet was busted by Hyderabad police on Thursday, June 5, leading to the arrest of a key sub-organizer and five customers, and the rescue of a female victim. Police seized Rs 8,500 cash and nine mobile phones during the raid.

The accused has been identified as Nathari Sudha, the sub-organizer of the prostitution racket. Alongside her, five customers were apprehended including Sagiraju Dinesh Varma, a 21-year-old student; Gudala Goutham, employed privately from Warangal; Nenavath Ravi Kumar, a businessman; Chavan Surender, businessman from Banjara Hills; and Pinni Praveen Kumar, businessman from Guntur.

Acting on credible information, police raided “NS Beauty Saloon and Spa” on June 5, at around 8:30 pm. Investigations revealed that Sudha worked as a co-organizer under main suspects Shiva Nandini and Maddineni Sandeep, who recruited sex workers across the city, paying them commissions ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per day. Sudha received a monthly salary of Rs. 25,000 for assisting in the operations.

Police said that customers were directed to the spa through Sudha, who shared her location after receiving instructions from the main organizers. Upon arrival, customers were charged Rs 1,500 to Rs. 2,000 before being taken to sex workers to fulfill their demands.

A case was registered under under sections 143 and 144(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act, 1956.

Further investigation is ongoing.