Prostitution racket busted in Balapur; 5 rescued, 3 arrested

Hyderabad: The Balapur police busted a prostitution racket being operated from a rented house in Shaheennagar’s Wadi-e-Salaheen, Hyderabad, and rescued five women.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the premises and arrested Mohd Abdul Wahed, 51, of Hafiz Babanagar, who was allegedly organising the racket and inviting customers. Two customers were also detained during the operation.

Police said Wahed had rented the house just 10 days ago and was charging Rs 2,000 per customer.

A case has been registered, and the rescued women have been sent to a shelter home.