Prostitution racket busted in Hyderabad, 3 women rescued

Hyderabad: The Gudimalkapur police on Friday raided a brothel operating in an apartment building at Nanalnagar. The police rescued three women, while the organiser Mustafa and a customer Syed Hassan were arrested.

Based on a credible tip-off, the Gudimalkapur SHO B Raju along with a team raided a flat in Lucky Heights building at Nanalnagar under Gudimalkapur police station limits and found Mustafa organising the prostitution. The accused brought three women to a flat and starting carrying out the illegal activity by inviting customers over phone.

A customer, Hassan of Bagh Amberpet was caught red-handed in the flat by the police.

The three women were shifted to a shelter home while Mustafa and the customer were arrested and produced before court.