Protect cows even if it means killing people: Haryana cow vigilante

In a fresh case of hate speech by Hindutva outfits, Haryana cow vigilante chief, Acharya Yogendra Maharaj, in his unambiguous remark said “kill people like Nasir and Junaid found slaughtering cows.”

In an undated video clip that surfaced on social media on October 2, the cow vigilante chief is seen addressing people at a religious conference, suggesting to protect “cows and dharam, even if they have to repeat Nasir-Junaid murder 200 times.” He further warned the members of the cow vigilante group that if they fail to protect cows they will be thrown out from the group.

“We have to abolish cow slaughter and this is not a normal issue. To protect cows if you need to kill people like Nasir and Junaid 200 times, do it”, Acharya purportedly says in the video.

Make your family proud

Following Acharya Yogendra, another man is heard telling the people that in the past Hindus had killed scores of Muslims with rifles over cow slaughtering. Instigating people to repeat the same history, he said, make your family proud.

He further said that Junaid and Nasir had killed lakhs of cows and four FIRs were registered against them. “After their killing, the entire Muslim population stood together to defend the cow slaughter criminals and started camping against gau rakshas (cow vigilantes),” he said.

Location: Julana, Haryana



“To stop cow slaughter, if we have to repeat Nasir-Junaid (murder) 200 times, still we won't step back,” Haryana Gau Raksha Dal chief Acharya Yogendra Maharaj said to young cow vigilantes. pic.twitter.com/scoXT0XiiC — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) October 2, 2023

Later, another video clip of Acharya Yogendra Maharaj surfaced on social media on Oct 3, which is said to be from Duni village of Tonk district in Rajasthan.

In the clip, cow vigilante chief is seen addressing people and repeating the same statement, instructing cow vigilantes to “kill cow slaughters where you find them like Nasir and Junaid.”

Meanwhile, Tonk police responded to the viral video clip and said that the matter had been taken up with concerned police station.

Junaid and Nasir

Two men — Nasir, 25, and Junaid, 35 — were abducted by cow vigilantes on suspicion of cow slaughter. Later, their charred bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 15, 2023.

According to the relatives of the deceased, the two were first badly beaten up by 8 to 10 men and then kidnapped. Later, they were burnt to death, the family members said.

A family member of the victims, as quoted by Maktoob Media, said, “Monu Manesar, a Bajrang Dal leader and a cow vigilante, along with other members had abducted Junaid and Nasir from the forests of Piruka and taken them to Barwas village in Bhiwani.”