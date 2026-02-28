Protect seed farm lands of Telangana: Rythu Commission to govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rythu Commission urged the government to protect 1,629 acres of ‘seed farm’ lands spread across five districts.

A delegation met Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao in Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Saturday, February 28, and submitted its report on seed farms to the chief secretary, expressed concenrs regrding more than 701 acres of seed farm lands not finding their way into the revenue records of Bhu Bharati.

They also flagged the threat looming over 700 acres of seed farm land located in Malthummeda village of Nagareddipet mandal in Kamareddy district, which, they said, was at risk of being grabbed, as informed by local farmers.

During a review meeting on seed farms held with Agriculture Department officials at the Commission’s office on February 10, the Commission found that, apart from the lands in Malthummeda, seed farm lands in other locations were also under threat of encroachment.

The Commission requested the Chief Secretary to protect the seed farm lands and to lay fencing around the lands spread across eight locations in five districts of Telangana.

They stressed that the seed farm lands needed to be utilised only for seed production in the state, for which they were intended when the early governments allotted them to the agriculture department.