Protected 3,000 acres of land: HYDRAA on second anniversary

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), formed with the objective of restoring lakes, protecting parks, improving groundwater recharge, and providing flood resilience, completed two years of operations on Sunday, July 19.

During this time, the agency managed to protect 3,315 acres of land worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore, it stated in a release.

To show support to the organization, representatives of colony welfare associations, slums, and environmentalists held a rally from NTR Gardens to Lumbini Park via Necklace Road on Sunday, July 18.

Participants praised the initiative and urged the Telangana government to expand the HYDRAA model across all districts.

Also Read HYDRAA fences of land worth Rs 30K crore in three locations

Demands for state wide expansion

People strongly urged that, given the encroachment of lakes and government lands in major cities like Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Khammam, strict bodies like HYDRAA are needed at the district level as well.

Participants said that the agency has delivered a stern warning to encroachers and the land mafia, who attempt to encroach on government assets or lakes.