Protest against Allu Arjun in Hyderabad [Video]

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s stylish star Allu Arjun had an amazing year with Pushpa: The Rise’s massive success. The movie released during the 2022 New Year went on to receive applause from both audience and critics. The movie made huge profits not only in Telugu but also in the Hindi version of it. From the signature steps of its popular songs to dialogues, everything became an overnight sensation.

Months after Pushpa 1’s release, it was speculated that Allu Arjun is prepping for the sequel of the hit film. After much delay, Pushpa: The Rule went on the floors in October last week and it was confirmed by the movie’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. However, Arjun remained mum about his project.

Bunny hasn’t said anything about his most awaited movie Pushpa 2 and this left his fans in Hyderabad disappointed who have been curious to know more details. After a lot of waiting and campaigns on social media, a section of Allu Arjun’s fans thronged near the actor’s office in Jubilee Hills with banners demanding an update about the film. We could see them holding fan-made posters of Pushpa.

Watch the video here:

Clearly, his fans are very upset with him not being open about his movies. Many fans on social media are supporting this outrage as they also wish the makers to release the teaser of Pushpa 2 soon.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa: The Rule stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role opposite Allu Arjun.