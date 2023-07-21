Protest against ethnic violence in Manipur

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 22nd July 2023 5:08 am IST
1 2 3 4 5Next page
Protest against ethnic violence in Manipur
Bengaluru: Members of various organisations holding a placard take part in a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, in Bengaluru, Friday, July 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

BookMyMBBS
1 2 3 4 5Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 22nd July 2023 5:08 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button