Protest demands closure of school in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A protest erupted outside a school in Hyderabad. The demonstrators demanded its immediate shutdown.

The incident took place at St Anne’s School in Kushaiguda area. The agitation which is led by Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy and members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) accused the institution of operating without proper CBSE affiliation.

Allegation against school in Hyderabad

The protesters claimed the school misled parents by falsely representing itself as a CBSE-affiliated institution.

MLA Reddy questioned, “How can a school function as a CBSE school without official approval?” The demonstrators also alleged that the institution duped families by using the names “St. Ann’s” and “St. Anne’s” without authorization.

Official response awaited

The protesters warned of escalating their agitation if authorities fail to take action against the school in Hyderabad. They demanded that the school be seized and legal proceedings initiated against its management for regulatory violations.

Local officials have yet to respond to the demands.

However, the BRSV has vowed to continue demonstrations until the school is permanently closed.