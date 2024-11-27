Protest held in Telangana’s Nirmal dist over ethanol factory, 23 booked

Hyderabad: A large-scale protest was held on Wednesday, November 27, at the office premises of the revenue divisional officer (RDO) in Dilawarpur Mandal in Telangana’s Nirmal district over against the establishment of an ethanol factory in the region.

Villagers from Dilavarapu in Nirmal Telangana protest at MRO office.



The villagers are protesting against a proposed ethanol factory in the district. #Telangana #Ethanol #Nirmal @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/adrkX1n09O — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) November 27, 2024

The agitators have been protesting against the setting up of the ethanol factory since the previous day.

On Tuesday, the agitating farmers staged a sit-in on the Nirmal-Bhainsa national highway demanding the district collector’s intervention and reinstatement of a teacher who had been suspended for supporting their movement.

This led to a massive traffic jam thus prompting Nirmal’s revenue divisional officer (RDO) Ratna Kalyani to reach the scene and attempt to calm the protestors.

However, the RDO’s talks with the farmers failed. As she was leaving, the situation suddenly escalated when the farmers, in an attempt to prevent the RDO from leaving, threw fire at her car. However, police present at the spot at once extinguished it.

In the chaos, the RDO fainted and her blood pressure dropped. She was immediately rushed to a hospital and is currently under treatment.

On Wednesday, police registered cases against 23 farmers who were involved in the sit-in protest causing public inconvenience as well as attempting to destroy the RDO’s vehicle.

The farmers’ protest against the establishment of ethanol factories has been ongoing for quite sometime. On November 7, farmers and representatives of ethanol factory units approached the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission where each side argued on whether its establishment was mutually beneficial.

Also Read Telangana farmers, Ethanol companies argue over manufacturing units

The ethanol factory units are located in Chittanur village of Marikal mandal in Narayanpet district and Dilawarpur of Nirmal district.